Hydro Protocol Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Bgogo and Bancor Network. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $118,235.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00046927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00313915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016451 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00029288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx, Bgogo, Ethfinex, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.