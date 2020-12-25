HTMLCOIN (HTML) One Day Volume Tops $21,463.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $21,463.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,386.71 or 0.99939245 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00032281 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00020400 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00426186 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00575805 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00138418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

