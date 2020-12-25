HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) (CVE:HTC) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Shares of HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) (CVE:HTC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$19.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 21.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09.

HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) Company Profile (CVE:HTC)

HTC Purenergy Inc, doing business as HTC Extraction Systems, develops, aggregates, and commercializes proprietary technologies relating to gas, liquid and biomass extraction, distillation, purification, and reclamation in Canada. It operates through two segments, HTC's Delta CleanTech Division and HTC's Hemp Division.

