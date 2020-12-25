Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $590.76

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $590.76 and traded as high as $694.40. Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) shares last traded at $681.00, with a volume of 3,600,757 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HWDN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 641 ($8.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 637.67 ($8.33).

Get Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 652.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 591.45.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.