Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

HOFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Hooker Furniture from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

HOFT opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $374.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. Hooker Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,307,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,770,000 after acquiring an additional 67,953 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hooker Furniture during the second quarter worth about $1,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after acquiring an additional 62,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 1,035.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 62,572 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 406.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 47,327 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

