HOMIHELP (HOMI) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $69,359.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for $2.69 or 0.00011322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00136982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.00682732 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00180795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00368264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00064410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00100158 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

