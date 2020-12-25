Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.92

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and traded as low as $2.79. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 4,152 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCHDF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt raised Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

