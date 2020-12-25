HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HMSY. TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of HMS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. HMS has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of HMS by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 384,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

