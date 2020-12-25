HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HMSY. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.40.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. HMS has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

