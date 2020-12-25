HM Payson & Co. Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

Shares of DG opened at $211.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

