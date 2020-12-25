HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 441,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,610,000 after purchasing an additional 78,074 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $259.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.05. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $268.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.