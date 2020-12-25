HM Payson & Co. Purchases 501 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

VXUS opened at $59.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $60.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

