HM Payson & Co. Makes New Investment in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000.

RLAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $57.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

