HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco raised its holdings in KLA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in KLA by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 12.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KLA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $259.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.05. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $268.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

