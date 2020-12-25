HM Payson & Co. Acquires Shares of 137 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $242.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.19. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $274.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total transaction of $4,027,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,222.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $8,082,562.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,169 shares of company stock worth $17,719,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.77.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

