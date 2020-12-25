HEROcoin Price Down 70.4% This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $334,366.85 and approximately $9,069.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 70.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00135209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.22 or 0.00682037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00139291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00353246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00063925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00099548 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.