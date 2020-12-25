Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,306 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Heritage Insurance worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,149,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 133,182 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 241,444 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 11.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 236,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 39,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. 58.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRTG opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.67. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $165.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HRTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

