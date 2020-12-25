Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.18

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and traded as high as $25.99. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 10,337 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

