Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) Major Shareholder Hennessy Capital Partners Iv L Buys 500,000 Shares

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) major shareholder Hennessy Capital Partners Iv L purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

Get Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

About Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.