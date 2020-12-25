HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HEICO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $131.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $137.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.97.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.96%.

In other HEICO news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $651,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,474.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $1,507,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,603,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,424,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 86.9% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,522,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

