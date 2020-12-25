Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.85 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.32%.

In related news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 572.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

