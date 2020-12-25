Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

HR stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,423,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 468,083 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

