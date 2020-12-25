Head-To-Head Contrast: Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) vs. Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pacific Valley Bank and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.28%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $14.88 million 2.04 $2.68 million N/A N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp $419.19 million 3.61 $116.43 million $3.28 9.82

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 18.38% N/A N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp 11.88% 6.35% 0.77%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.4% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Valley Bank Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans; business loans, such as commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production loans, and government guaranteed loan programs; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and other services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families. It operates three branch locations in Salinas, Monterey, and King City, California. Pacific Valley Bank was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. This segment accepts deposits, such as demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides investment management and financial planning, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations. The company also provides equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. It serves customers through a network of 50 community offices and six financial centers. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

