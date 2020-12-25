Head to Head Analysis: World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) & fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO)

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) and fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and fuboTV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment $960.40 million 3.83 $77.06 million $0.85 55.67 fuboTV $4.27 million 699.05 -$34.36 million N/A N/A

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than fuboTV.

Profitability

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment 14.18% 48.59% 13.53% fuboTV N/A -66.40% -23.28%

Volatility and Risk

World Wrestling Entertainment has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of fuboTV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and fuboTV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment 1 3 9 0 2.62 fuboTV 0 1 6 0 2.86

World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $50.77, suggesting a potential upside of 7.29%. fuboTV has a consensus price target of $40.14, suggesting a potential downside of 9.14%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than fuboTV.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats fuboTV on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets, including primary and secondary distribution; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparels, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

