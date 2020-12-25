HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HD Supply from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on HD Supply in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.34 million. HD Supply had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 36.62%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HD Supply will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $21,582,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 52.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter valued at $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 172.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 625.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

