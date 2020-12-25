HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

VQSLF stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. VIQ Solutions has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $105.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of -1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.42.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

