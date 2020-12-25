HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
VQSLF stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. VIQ Solutions has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $105.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of -1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.42.
VIQ Solutions Company Profile
See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.