Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $121.46

Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $121.46 and traded as high as $146.70. Hays plc (HAS.L) shares last traded at $146.70, with a volume of 616,713 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

About Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

