Haven Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $280,165.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $44.50 million and approximately $280,165.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00012979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,157.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.85 or 0.02545183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00499619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.01 or 0.01279147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00642549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00252429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00022803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067359 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,193,136 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

