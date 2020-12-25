Harmony (ONE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.75 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. Harmony has a total market cap of $37.75 million and $3.75 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harmony has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Harmony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00047098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00318233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029622 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 tokens. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

