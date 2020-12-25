Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €70.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.80 ($73.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.98 ($68.21).

HLAG stock opened at €84.70 ($99.65) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion and a PE ratio of 24.62. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1-year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.39.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

