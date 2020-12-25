Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD) Shares Gap Up to $41.10

Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.10, but opened at $44.00. Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 620 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 34.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The company has a market cap of £57.77 million and a P/E ratio of 12.83.

About Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global Plc (HSD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.