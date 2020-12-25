HackenAI Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One HackenAI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00136317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.00683822 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00151458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00360615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00063969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00098618 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

