H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) vs. Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Critical Analysis

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares H-CYTE and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -653.00% -131,169.42% -672.48% Intersect ENT -71.96% -55.81% -40.23%

Risk and Volatility

H-CYTE has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for H-CYTE and Intersect ENT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A Intersect ENT 1 5 2 0 2.13

Intersect ENT has a consensus price target of $21.14, suggesting a potential downside of 8.07%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares H-CYTE and Intersect ENT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $8.35 million 0.23 -$29.81 million N/A N/A Intersect ENT $109.14 million 6.90 -$42.99 million ($1.37) -16.79

H-CYTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersect ENT.

Summary

Intersect ENT beats H-CYTE on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a medical biosciences company, develops and implements various treatment options in regenerative medicine to treat chronic lung diseases. It engages in the development of L-CYTE-01 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It also provides SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

