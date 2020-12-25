GXChain (GXC) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.99 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $22.88 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001385 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001365 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,850,225 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

