Guider Price Up 31.7% Over Last Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Guider has a total market capitalization of $15,510.03 and approximately $20.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

