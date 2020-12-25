Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,501.75

Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,501.75 and traded as high as $1,848.00. Greggs plc (GRG.L) shares last traded at $1,837.00, with a volume of 125,326 shares trading hands.

GRG has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Greggs plc (GRG.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,856.67 ($24.26).

Get Greggs plc (GRG.L) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,687.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,501.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 471.03.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Greggs plc (GRG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs plc (GRG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.