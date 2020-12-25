Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 40,046 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40,046 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Target were worth $159,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 11.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $175.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $181.17. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,003,593 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

