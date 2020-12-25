Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,901,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,387 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 1.01% of Sun Life Financial worth $240,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 184,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

SLF stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

