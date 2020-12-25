Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,862 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in STERIS were worth $121,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in STERIS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 104.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 292.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

STERIS stock opened at $186.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.66. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $196.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average is $170.30.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,604.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $3,301,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

