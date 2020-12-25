Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,901,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,065 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $216,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.3% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $207.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

