Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 844,718 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 1.06% of Rogers Communications worth $170,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1,600.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 21.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 42.4% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Shares of RCI opened at $46.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $51.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

