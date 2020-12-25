Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Trading Up 0.8%

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.95 and last traded at $33.94. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.68.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Great Canadian Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Great Canadian Gaming alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.