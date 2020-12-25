Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85.

Get Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) alerts:

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.86) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE GC opened at C$43.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,887.39. Great Canadian Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of C$18.05 and a 52 week high of C$45.80.

In other Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) news, Director Chuck Keeling sold 19,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.25, for a total value of C$483,278.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$612,821.75. Also, insider Christopher Merrill Roberts sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$95,000. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,596 shares of company stock worth $2,973,007.

About Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.