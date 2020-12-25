Gravity (GZRO) Trading Up 90% This Week

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 100.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Gravity coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Gravity has a total market cap of $335,388.54 and $3.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gravity has traded 90% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00133305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.08 or 0.00665789 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00162335 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00360896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00061673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00097398 BTC.

About Gravity

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin

Gravity Coin Trading

Gravity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

