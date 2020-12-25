Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.99

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.99 and last traded at C$10.85, with a volume of 380421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.11.

FOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.46. The stock has a market cap of C$711.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

