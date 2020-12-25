Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Cut to Hold at Santander

Santander lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.38.

NYSE:GOL opened at $9.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $968,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 205,641 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

