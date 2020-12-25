GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives $265.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNNDY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GNNDY opened at $244.50 on Tuesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $123.32 and a 52-week high of $244.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.15.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.