Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.67

Shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $6.39. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 86,625 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $396,160.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 347.23% and a negative return on equity of 120.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,776,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Globus Maritime makes up about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 74.44% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of October 29, 2020, the company owned and operated six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 deadweight tonnage.

