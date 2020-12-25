Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LAND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $16.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.90 million, a PE ratio of -119.24 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

