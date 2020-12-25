Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on LAND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
NASDAQ LAND opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $16.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.90 million, a PE ratio of -119.24 and a beta of 0.74.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
