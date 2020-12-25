GeoCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $727,941.72 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $727,941.72 and $3,569.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00466907 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,731.22 or 1.00057128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020792 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

